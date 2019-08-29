Minister calls economic cooperation with N. Korea 'major tool' to foster peace
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that expanding economic cooperation with North Korea will serve as a major tool for fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula.
In a speech read by his staff at a forum in Seoul, Kim renewed the government's commitment to building a peace economy based on reconciliation and shared prosperity with North Korea.
"Peace is a basic foundation on which sustainable economic development can be possible," Kim said. "The South Korean government intends to make the flower of the economy bloom in the land of peace without missing the current opportunity."
"When economic cooperation deepens, it would become hard to return to the old confrontational order," he added. "Should peace take root to the point where people of the South and the North visit each other freely and create a single economic community, we will be able to realize a virtual unification."
South Korea has pursued active cross-border economic cooperation in the hope that it will foster a peace mood and help denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. But little progress has been made in efforts to resume major economic projects due to global sanctions on the North.
"By expanding the scope of cooperation in a bold manner, all can prosper," Kim said. "We will never stop making efforts to preserve peace and move toward the era of peace economy," he said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
3
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
-
4
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
-
5
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020