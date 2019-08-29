No major differences between Seoul, Washington over GSOMIA issues: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States continue close discussions regarding Seoul's decision to terminate its intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, and no major differences exist between the allies, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The U.S. expressed disappointment and concern after South Korea decided last week to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) that was regarded as a key security mechanism among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.
"South Korea and the U.S. have been closely discussing details, and I don't think there are major differences," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
"As we've said earlier, South Korea and the U.S., regardless of the termination of the GSOMIA, will maintain a stable and perfect combined defense posture through close communication," she added.
Seoul made the decision to end GSOMIA as Japan has refused to resolve pending issues through dialogue while extending export curbs on Seoul, citing security concerns. The trade restrictions are seen as retaliation against the South Korean top court's ruling last year on wartime forced labor.
As the latest in a series of public messaging against the decision, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Wednesday that he expressed his disappointment, while voicing hope that Washington's two allies will be able to resolve differences.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joe Dunford also said he shared Esper's disappointment, though he sees no impact Seoul's withdrawal decision has on its military operations.
Randall Schriver, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, also stressed Washington's call on South Korea to renew the pact.
As the first military pact between Seoul and Tokyo since Korea's liberation from 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule, the agreement calls for exchanging classified military information between the two countries in order to better counter threats from North Korea.
Following Seoul's decision, the pact, signed in 2016, will become invalid in November.
