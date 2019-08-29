Top 30 money winners from S. Korean tour to compete at LPGA tourney at home
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- A new LPGA Tour event to take place in South Korea this fall will be open to the top 30 money winners from the home tour, officials said Thursday.
The Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour said the top 30 on its money list after the Hite Jinro Championship on Oct. 13 will be eligible to compete at the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship, which will run from Oct. 24-27 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The LPGA Tour had announced on Aug. 21 that 30 KLPGA players would be part of the 84-player field at the BMW Ladies Championship, without specifying eligibility criteria.
The BMW Ladies Championship will replace the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship as the lone LPGA tournament on Korean soil. The defunct event had included only 12 players from the KLPGA Tour.
The new tournament will have a total purse of US$2 million, with $300,000 going to the champion. The field will also include the top 50 players on the LPGA money list and four players on a sponsor's exemption.
It will be played at the LPGA International Busan, the first LPGA-accredited golf facility outside the United States. The course used to be called the Asiad Country Club, and renowned golf course architect Rees Jones and his company began major renovations in March.
South Koreans have dominated the LPGA Tour this year, with seven players having combined for 12 victories in 24 tournaments, including three majors. There are four South Korean players inside the top 10 in the world rankings, led by No. 1 Ko Jin-young.
