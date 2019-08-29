Seoul to hold world's 1st hydrogen mobility show in 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold the world's first hydrogen mobility energy show early next year as the country is pushing to take the leadership in the hydrogen vehicle and other related industries, an industry association said Thursday.
The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) will host the hydrogen show at KINTEX exhibition hall, north of Seoul, on March 18-20, with the sponsorship of the South Korean government, KAMA said in a statement.
The hydrogen exhibition is in line with the government's "hydrogen economy roadmap" to foster hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles and other hydrogen-related businesses as future growth drivers, an official from the KAMA preparation committee said.
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
3
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
4
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges