Veteran coach returns for 2nd stint at women's nat'l football helm
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Veteran football coach Choi In-cheol has taken over the women's national for his second tour of duty.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Choi, 49, as the new boss for the Taeguk Ladies. The KFA said Choi has agreed to a two-year deal, without disclosing financial details.
Choi coached the senior women's team from October 2010 to September 2011, leading the country to a bronze medal at the 2010 Asian Games.
Before that, he coached the under-20 women's team to third place at the 2010 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
Choi has enjoyed more success in the women's semi-pro competition WK League, leading Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels to six consecutive titles from 2013 to 2018.
Choi is succeeding Yoon Duk-yeo, who resigned in July after South Korea failed to make it out of the group stage at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France the previous month.
The KFA said Choi was the perfect fit for the job, given his experience of having coached the junior and senior national teams and having led his club to multiple championships.
Choi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at the KFA House in Seoul.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
3
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
4
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges