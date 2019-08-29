SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,100 UP 1,600

ShinhanGroup 39,950 UP 50

HITEJINRO 21,750 UP 300

Yuhan 224,500 UP 4,000

SLCORP 21,800 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 100,500 DN 500

DaelimInd 94,500 DN 200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15000 0

KiaMtr 43,450 UP 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178000 UP6000

DB HiTek 14,650 DN 100

CJ 80,000 UP 800

JWPHARMA 27,000 0

LGInt 17,050 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 5,760 DN 80

TaekwangInd 1,066,000 UP 15,000

SsangyongCement 5,780 0

SsangyongMtr 3,030 DN 50

KAL 21,800 DN 200

BoryungPharm 12,050 UP 200

L&L 11,650 UP 150

NamyangDairy 513,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 43,050 DN 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,200 DN 50

Shinsegae 232,000 UP 9,000

Nongshim 230,000 UP 1,000

SGBC 38,350 UP 300

Hyosung 86,600 UP 900

LG Corp. 69,800 UP 100

LOTTE 32,800 DN 150

AK Holdings 33,350 UP 150

Binggrae 57,300 UP 700

GCH Corp 18,650 DN 150

LotteChilsung 128,000 0

HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 1,000

AmoreG 54,500 UP 1,800

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 UP 50

POSCO 204,500 DN 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 87,400 DN 400

