KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,100 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 39,950 UP 50
HITEJINRO 21,750 UP 300
Yuhan 224,500 UP 4,000
SLCORP 21,800 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 100,500 DN 500
DaelimInd 94,500 DN 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15000 0
KiaMtr 43,450 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178000 UP6000
DB HiTek 14,650 DN 100
CJ 80,000 UP 800
JWPHARMA 27,000 0
LGInt 17,050 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,760 DN 80
TaekwangInd 1,066,000 UP 15,000
SsangyongCement 5,780 0
SsangyongMtr 3,030 DN 50
KAL 21,800 DN 200
BoryungPharm 12,050 UP 200
L&L 11,650 UP 150
NamyangDairy 513,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,050 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,200 DN 50
Shinsegae 232,000 UP 9,000
Nongshim 230,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 38,350 UP 300
Hyosung 86,600 UP 900
LG Corp. 69,800 UP 100
LOTTE 32,800 DN 150
AK Holdings 33,350 UP 150
Binggrae 57,300 UP 700
GCH Corp 18,650 DN 150
LotteChilsung 128,000 0
HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 54,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 UP 50
POSCO 204,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 87,400 DN 400
