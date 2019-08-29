SAMSUNG SDS 190,000 DN 5,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 39,200 0

KUMHOTIRE 4,080 DN 20

CUCKOO 107,000 UP 7,000

DB INSURANCE 47,200 DN 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,405 UP 55

SamsungElec 43,400 DN 750

NHIS 11,850 DN 50

SK Discovery 21,950 DN 200

LS 43,850 DN 150

Donga Socio Holdings 88,000 UP 500

SK hynix 73,300 0

Youngpoong 566,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,050 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 UP 200

Kogas 38,750 UP 100

Hanwha 24,200 UP 400

GC Corp 107,500 UP 1,000

GS E&C 31,600 UP 200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,600 UP 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 247,500 DN 1,000

KPIC 113,000 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,120 DN 20

SKC 46,750 DN 150

GS Retail 38,600 UP 1,350

Ottogi 567,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 20,200 UP 50

DaeduckElec 9,290 DN 80

MERITZ SECU 4,695 DN 50

HtlShilla 79,600 UP 3,400

Hanmi Science 40,400 DN 150

SamsungElecMech 86,700 DN 900

Hanssem 60,400 DN 1,400

SBC 15,950 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 23,550 UP 400

TONGYANG 1,580 DN 30

Daesang 21,100 UP 250

SKNetworks 5,320 UP 60

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 272,500 DN 14,000

(MORE)