KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 190,000 DN 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,200 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,080 DN 20
CUCKOO 107,000 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 47,200 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,405 UP 55
SamsungElec 43,400 DN 750
NHIS 11,850 DN 50
SK Discovery 21,950 DN 200
LS 43,850 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 88,000 UP 500
SK hynix 73,300 0
Youngpoong 566,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,050 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 UP 200
Kogas 38,750 UP 100
Hanwha 24,200 UP 400
GC Corp 107,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 31,600 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,600 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 247,500 DN 1,000
KPIC 113,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,120 DN 20
SKC 46,750 DN 150
GS Retail 38,600 UP 1,350
Ottogi 567,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 20,200 UP 50
DaeduckElec 9,290 DN 80
MERITZ SECU 4,695 DN 50
HtlShilla 79,600 UP 3,400
Hanmi Science 40,400 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 86,700 DN 900
Hanssem 60,400 DN 1,400
SBC 15,950 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,550 UP 400
TONGYANG 1,580 DN 30
Daesang 21,100 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,320 UP 60
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 272,500 DN 14,000
(MORE)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges
-
2
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
4
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
5
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks