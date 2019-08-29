Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 August 29, 2019

SAMSUNG SDS 190,000 DN 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,200 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,080 DN 20
CUCKOO 107,000 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 47,200 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,405 UP 55
SamsungElec 43,400 DN 750
NHIS 11,850 DN 50
SK Discovery 21,950 DN 200
LS 43,850 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 88,000 UP 500
SK hynix 73,300 0
Youngpoong 566,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,050 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 UP 200
Kogas 38,750 UP 100
Hanwha 24,200 UP 400
GC Corp 107,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 31,600 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,600 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 247,500 DN 1,000
KPIC 113,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,120 DN 20
SKC 46,750 DN 150
GS Retail 38,600 UP 1,350
Ottogi 567,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 20,200 UP 50
DaeduckElec 9,290 DN 80
MERITZ SECU 4,695 DN 50
HtlShilla 79,600 UP 3,400
Hanmi Science 40,400 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 86,700 DN 900
Hanssem 60,400 DN 1,400
SBC 15,950 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,550 UP 400
TONGYANG 1,580 DN 30
Daesang 21,100 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,320 UP 60
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 272,500 DN 14,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!