KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 August 29, 2019

ORION Holdings 15,600 UP 150
KISWire 22,850 0
LotteFood 437,500 UP 13,500
NEXENTIRE 9,430 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 81,300 UP 100
KCC 218,000 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 322,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 13,650 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,650 UP 300
KSOE 105,500 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 16,750 DN 150
OCI 64,900 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,900 UP 250
KorZinc 434,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,120 DN 10
SYC 50,100 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 40,150 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 29,200 DN 200
S-Oil 90,900 UP 600
LG Innotek 95,300 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 42,950 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 69,600 DN 800
Mobis 244,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,000 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 12,150 0
S-1 100,500 UP 1,800
Hanchem 79,300 DN 1,000
DWS 38,250 UP 200
UNID 45,100 UP 1,300
KEPCO 25,400 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,150 DN 150
SKTelecom 240,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 52,300 UP 400
HyundaiElev 77,300 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,800 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,250 UP 100
SK 195,000 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 6,140 UP 50
GKL 19,250 UP 250
