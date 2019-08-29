KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 29,350 DN 350
WJ COWAY 82,300 UP 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 DN 1,000
IBK 12,050 UP 50
KorElecTerm 44,900 DN 500
NamhaeChem 8,760 UP 30
DONGSUH 18,100 UP 150
BGF 5,670 DN 40
SamsungEng 15,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 87,600 DN 3,700
PanOcean 4,630 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 32,500 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 25,600 DN 50
KT 27,100 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,000 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 DN 500
KT&G 103,500 UP 2,000
DHICO 5,830 DN 20
LG Display 13,100 UP 350
Kangwonland 28,300 UP 450
NAVER 145,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 133,000 DN 500
NCsoft 534,000 DN 5,000
DSME 26,000 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,030 DN 50
DWEC 4,035 DN 15
Donga ST 84,200 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,200 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 222,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 217,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,950 UP 1,100
LGH&H 1,155,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 325,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,000 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,450 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,600 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 59,800 DN 500
Celltrion 157,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 21,050 UP 100
