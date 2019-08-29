KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 UP 4,400
KIH 69,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 550
GS 46,000 0
CJ CGV 33,000 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 13,950 DN 50
LIG Nex1 31,300 DN 200
FILA KOREA 57,900 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,100 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 UP 500
LF 19,250 DN 200
FOOSUNG 9,420 DN 360
JW HOLDINGS 6,060 UP 10
SK Innovation 156,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 21,500 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 38,850 UP 150
Hansae 18,050 0
LG HAUSYS 59,000 UP 200
Youngone Corp 35,850 UP 200
KOLON IND 39,500 DN 200
HanmiPharm 279,000 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,480 UP 50
emart 116,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY291 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 42,850 UP 700
COSMAX 69,600 DN 200
MANDO 33,650 DN 600
INNOCEAN 66,500 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 35,650 UP 150
Netmarble 94,300 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S319500 DN1000
ORION 88,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 196,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 42,950 DN 350
HDC-OP 34,600 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,600 DN 850
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 50
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges
-
2
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
4
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
5
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks