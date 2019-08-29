Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 August 29, 2019

DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 UP 4,400
KIH 69,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 550
GS 46,000 0
CJ CGV 33,000 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 13,950 DN 50
LIG Nex1 31,300 DN 200
FILA KOREA 57,900 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,100 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 UP 500
LF 19,250 DN 200
FOOSUNG 9,420 DN 360
JW HOLDINGS 6,060 UP 10
SK Innovation 156,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 21,500 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 38,850 UP 150
Hansae 18,050 0
LG HAUSYS 59,000 UP 200
Youngone Corp 35,850 UP 200
KOLON IND 39,500 DN 200
HanmiPharm 279,000 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,480 UP 50
emart 116,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY291 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 42,850 UP 700
COSMAX 69,600 DN 200
MANDO 33,650 DN 600
INNOCEAN 66,500 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 35,650 UP 150
Netmarble 94,300 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S319500 DN1000
ORION 88,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 196,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 42,950 DN 350
HDC-OP 34,600 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,600 DN 850
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 50
(END)

