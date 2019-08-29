DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 UP 4,400

KIH 69,000 DN 1,200

LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 550

GS 46,000 0

CJ CGV 33,000 DN 300

HYUNDAILIVART 13,950 DN 50

LIG Nex1 31,300 DN 200

FILA KOREA 57,900 UP 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 5,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 32,100 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 UP 500

LF 19,250 DN 200

FOOSUNG 9,420 DN 360

JW HOLDINGS 6,060 UP 10

SK Innovation 156,000 DN 500

POONGSAN 21,500 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 38,850 UP 150

Hansae 18,050 0

LG HAUSYS 59,000 UP 200

Youngone Corp 35,850 UP 200

KOLON IND 39,500 DN 200

HanmiPharm 279,000 UP 3,500

BNK Financial Group 6,480 UP 50

emart 116,000 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY291 50 UP500

KOLMAR KOREA 42,850 UP 700

COSMAX 69,600 DN 200

MANDO 33,650 DN 600

INNOCEAN 66,500 DN 700

Doosan Bobcat 35,650 UP 150

Netmarble 94,300 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S319500 DN1000

ORION 88,000 UP 1,000

BGF Retail 196,500 UP 500

SKCHEM 42,950 DN 350

HDC-OP 34,600 DN 150

HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,600 DN 850

WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 50

(END)