Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks slipped Thursday as foreign investors sold off local stocks, with sentiment remaining shaky over prospects for trade talks between the U.S. and China and the risk of a no-deal Brexit. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 7.68 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 1,933.41. Trade volume was moderate at 279 million shares worth 3.61 trillion won (US$2.98 billion).
The local stock market opened higher in line with gains on Wall Street overnight, but pared gains over the cloudy outlook for U.S.-China trade talks and heightened prospects of a no-deal Brexit.
Also, investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting slated for Friday.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said the local stock market was under pressure over growing concerns that Washington may go ahead with its plan to impose new tariffs against Beijing.
Samsung Electronics fell 1.7 percent to end at 43,400 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, remained flat.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, shed 1.02 percent at 145,000 won.
Automakers traded mixed, with industry leader Hyundai Motor down 0.78 percent to 126,500 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors rising 1.4 percent at 43,450 won.
The local currency closed at 1,216.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
