Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a lower court to reconsider its suspended jail sentence for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in a massive bribery scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.
The de facto leader of the country's top conglomerate was initially sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 for bribing a longtime friend of Park as he sought the government's help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group.
He was freed a year later after the appeals court reduced the term to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, dismissing most of the bribery charges against him.
-----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) Samsung faces deeper challenges amid heir's uncertain fate
SEOUL -- Samsung Group is facing yet another headwind at home as South Korea's top court ordered a review of a suspended sentence for its de facto leader in a bribery case Thursday, adding to the woes that the nation's largest conglomerate is dealing with.
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was put behind bars in 2017 after receiving a five-year jail term for his involvement in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slipped Thursday as foreign investors sold off local stocks, with sentiment remaining shaky over prospects for trade talks between the U.S. and China and the risk of a no-deal Brexit. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 7.68 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 1,933.41. Trade volume was moderate at 279 million shares worth 3.61 trillion won (US$2.98 billion).
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
SEOUL -- North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature was to hold a rare second meeting of the year Thursday, spawning speculation about what message Pyongyang will send to the outside world amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the highest organ of state power under the constitution, usually meets once a year to rubber-stamp decisions by the ruling Workers' Party. The North has also used SPA sessions as a major platform to unveil key policy changes or messages.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ministry cites Japan's 'grave change' in security cooperation as reason for ending intel-sharing pact
SEOUL -- South Korea decided to end a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan as Tokyo first caused a "grave change" in security cooperation between the two countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Last week, Seoul announced the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Tokyo, seen as a rare security platform to promote trilateral defense cooperation with its mutual ally, Washington.
-----------------
Minister calls economic cooperation with N. Korea 'major tool' to foster peace
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that expanding economic cooperation with North Korea will serve as a major tool for fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula.
In a speech read by his staff at a forum in Seoul, Kim renewed the government's commitment to building a peace economy based on reconciliation and shared prosperity with North Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) South Korea to hold annual int'l security forum next week
SEOUL -- Hundreds of government officials and experts from nearly 50 countries will gather in Seoul for an annual security forum next week to discuss the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and other pending security issues, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Under the theme of "Building Peace Together: Challenges and Visions," the eighth vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) will be held next week from Wednesday to Sept. 6 with the attendance of government officials and experts from 49 countries and two international organizations, including the U.N., the ministry said.
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges
-
2
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
4
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
5
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks