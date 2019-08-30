U.S. withholds criticism of N.K. as it marks anti-nuke day
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States withheld criticism of North Korea on Thursday as it marked an international day against nuclear tests, possibly showing restraint ahead of the expected resumption of denuclearization talks.
The statement was notable because North Korea is the only country to have conducted a nuclear test in the 21st century, most recently in 2017.
"On this International Day Against Nuclear Tests, we call on the international community to ensure that the world's most dangerous regimes, like the one in Iran, never attain the world's most dangerous weapons," the State Department wrote in a tweet.
The anti-nuclear test day was established by the United Nations in 2009 to commemorate the 1991 closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in present day Kazakhstan.
After conducting six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017, North Korea said in April 2018 that it would stop both nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests because its capabilities had been "verified."
U.S. President Donald Trump, however, has cited the suspension as a demonstration of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's commitment to him that he would denuclearize.
And despite the North's recent short-range ballistic missile tests, Washington has continued to voice hope for the resumption of denuclearization talks as agreed between Trump and Kim at their third meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
"We're concerned about their short-range ballistic missile tests," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday. "But on the other hand, we're not going to overreact. We want to take a measured response and make sure that we don't close the door to diplomacy."
This month Britain, France and Germany -- members of the U.N. Security Council -- twice issued joint statements condemning the launches. The U.S. did not participate.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
U.S. flies spy plane over Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges
-
3
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
5
Slugger goes from hitting homers to missing everything