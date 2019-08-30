(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 30)
Discord risks alliance
Two allies should boost mutual understanding
The escalating Seoul-Tokyo conflict over historical and trade issues is using unexpected discord between South Korea and the United States. This awkward situation occurred after Washington criticized Seoul for deciding to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.
It is somewhat understandable that the U.S. has become irritated about Seoul's Aug. 22 decision to withdraw from the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). The Trump administration may see the decision as a direct challenge to its strategy of boosting trilateral security cooperation with its two Asian allies ― South Korea and Japan. However, Washington appears to have gone too far in putting all the blame on Seoul.
That's why South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young called in U.S. Ambassador to Korea Harry Harris, Wednesday, to explain Seoul's position and ask Washington to stop protesting the decision to scrap the GSOMIA. Cho lodged a complaint with Harris over the mounting U.S. criticism leveled against Korea, a rare move. This means the Moon Jae-in administration is taking the situation seriously.
Seoul is well aware of the importance of the GSOMIA which serves as a stepping stone for security collaboration with Japan in coping with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and China's military buildup. Nevertheless, it was inevitable for the South to abrogate the pact because Japan is expanding its export restrictions on strategic industrial materials that Korean firms badly need to produce high-tech goods.
U.S. officials need to understand why the South has decided to scuttle the GSOMIA in the face of the strong backlash from Washington. The reason is because the nationalist Shinzo Abe administration is weaponizing trade against Seoul, citing "damaged trust." Tokyo has removed the South from its "whitelist" of favored trade partners citing security concerns. The removal has made Seoul think that Japan no longer considers South Korea a partner not only in trade, but also security.
As Vice Foreign Minister Cho pointed out, Seoul's decision on the GSOMIA has nothing to do with the alliance with the U.S. South Korea has taken the flexible position that it can renew the GSOMIA before it expires in November, as long as Japan retracts its economic retaliation against the South.
Also worrisome is that the U.S. seems to have sided with Japan. A ranking U.S. official said Seoul's Aug. 25 to 26 military exercise aimed at defending the easternmost islets of Dokdo was not helpful in resolving the trade dispute with Japan. Such a remark is unprecedented as the U.S. has so far remained neutral on Dokdo, for which Japan continues to make territorial claims.
Against this backdrop, Washington should stop playing the blame game. It should make a joint effort with Seoul to clear away discord and boost mutual understanding. The U.S. is also required to help the South find a diplomatic solution to the trade war with Japan. Only then can both countries become trusted allies in a real sense.
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
Top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
U.S. flies spy plane over Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, convicting him of more charges
-
3
S. Korea unveils record high budget for 2020
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
5
Slugger goes from hitting homers to missing everything