(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 30)

The Supreme Court regarded the relationship between former President Park and her close friend Choi as a "common economic community" and saw the money Choi received from Samsung as an "act of bribery." The top court said that the de facto owner of the three horses was Choi. As for the money provided for a youth sports center, the court recognized that as a quid pro quo between Park and a third party, referring to Choi, based on how Park played a part in recommending Samsung pay the money for the establishment of a sports center. The court underscored that it could not help judging the case from a position of common sense — from the standpoint of ordinary citizens, in other words.