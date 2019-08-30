(LEAD) Industrial output up 1.2 pct on-month in July
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEJONG, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rose 1.2 percent in July from a month earlier, due mainly to increased production of cars, government data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that auto output increased 6.3 percent last month, helped by recent launches of new models, including Hyundai Motor's entry-level Venue SUV and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors' all-new Seltos SUV.
Kim Bo-kyoung, director of Statistics Korea's industry statistics division, said "cars contributed most to increased output" in July and chemical output also rose due to the completion of facility maintenance.
Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries also went up 2.6 percent on-month in July, the highest increase in 32 months, while the output of the service sector increased 1 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, industrial output grew 0.5 percent.
Retail sales, however, retreated 0.9 percent in July from a month earlier due to decreased sales of electronic goods and clothing.
South Korean companies imported cars worth US$39.9 million in July, up from $33.8 million in June.
Meanwhile, imports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment fell to $24.3 million in July from $39.8 million in June. Semiconductors are a key export product for South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix.
