BOK freezes key rate at 1.5 pct
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.5 percent Friday following an unexpected rate cut the previous month amid woes that global trade disputes are adding to concerns about the nation's growth outlook.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board voted to leave the bellwether rate steady, after a quarter percentage-point reduction for the first time in three years in July.
The BOK's wait-and-see stance had been widely expected as it needs to gauge the impact of the rate cut on Asia's fourth-largest economy amid protracted U.S.-China trade tensions and another trade friction between South Korea and Japan.
There are growing arguments for the BOK to cut the key rate later this year as an escalating trade feud between the United States and China -- Seoul's top two trade partners -- is hurting global demand for South Korean goods.
Japan's export curbs are also expected to weigh on South Korea's economy. The neighbor implemented export restrictions of some key industrial materials to Seoul. Early this month, Japan also officially dropped South Korea from its list of favored trade partners.
Some analysts said the BOK is unlikely to ease its monetary policy anytime soon, citing risks of capital flight as a rate cut would help facilitate the Korean won's decline against the U.S. dollar and still running high household debts.
South Korea's exports are set to extend their slump to a ninth month in August, hurt by a decline in outbound shipments of semiconductors.
The country's exports declined 13.3 percent in the first 20 days of August from a year earlier to US$24.9 billion. South Korea's exports fell 11 percent on-year to $46.1 billion in July, extending their on-year decline for the eighth consecutive month amid a lengthy trade war between the United States and China, and a drop in chip prices.
South Korea's economy contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, marking the worst performance since the 2008-09 global financial crisis. In the second quarter of the year, the economy rebounded by growing 1.1 percent on-quarter.
The central bank slashed its growth outlook to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent, citing increased uncertainty. The country's finance ministry also trimmed its growth estimate for the year by 0.1 percentage point to a range of between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent.
Some private economic institutes forecast that Asia's fourth-largest economy may grow in the lower end of 2 percent this year in the face of a slump in exports.
