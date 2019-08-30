Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 August 30, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/20 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 26/21 Sunny 30
Suwon 27/20 Sunny 30
Cheongju 27/20 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/18 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 10
Jeju 28/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/20 Sunny 10
Busan 28/22 Sunny 0
(END)
