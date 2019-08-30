Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

August 30, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/20 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 30

Suwon 27/20 Sunny 30

Cheongju 27/20 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/18 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 10

Jeju 28/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/20 Sunny 10

Busan 28/22 Sunny 0

