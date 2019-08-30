Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 30

All Headlines 09:29 August 30, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on corruption allegations involving minister nominee

-- Culture-tourism ministers of S. Korea, China, Japan to meet in Incheon

-- Analysis of results of N. Korea's parliamentary meeting

Economy & Finance

-- BOK's rate-setting meeting

-- Industrial output for July
