Two BOK board members call for rate cut: BOK chief

All Headlines 11:36 August 30, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Friday two BOK board members cast a dissenting vote in the August rate-freeze decision.

Cho Dong-chul, who is considered the most dovish among the seven-member monetary policy board, and another dovish member, Shin In-seok, called for the central bank to cut its key rate by a quarter percentage point, Lee told reporters, after freezing the key rate at 1.5 percent.

Many analysts view that a dissenting vote could signal a change in the BOK's policy in the coming months.

