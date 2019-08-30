Seoul eyes additional 1.6 tln won for tourism and smaller firms
SEJONG, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will inject 1.6 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) in more than two dozen projects to counter growing downside risks, the finance ministry said Friday.
The projects are designed, among other things, to help attract more foreign tourists, and extend loans to struggling smaller firms, according to the ministry.
The move comes as South Korea is struggling to revive its economy that is grappling with slowing exports, weak domestic demand and trade frictions between the United States and China, as well as Japan's trade restrictions against South Korea.
The ministry also said it is pushing to increase combined investments by public companies to more than 54 trillion won this year.
Earlier this month, Korea Electric Power Corp., South Korea's state utility company, and other public firms said they will make 54 trillion won in investments this year, up from its earlier pledged 53 trillion won.
Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, marking the worst performance since the 2008-09 global financial crisis. In the second quarter of the year, the economy rebounded by growing 1.1 percent on-quarter.
The Bank of Korea slashed its economic growth outlook this year to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent, citing increased uncertainty. The finance ministry also trimmed its growth estimate for the year by 0.2 percentage point to a range of between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent.
