(LEAD) Seoul eyes additional 1.6 tln won for tourism and smaller firms
SEJONG, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will inject 1.6 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) in more than two dozen projects to counter growing downside risks, the finance ministry said Friday.
The projects are designed, among other things, to help attract more foreign tourists and extend loans to struggling smaller firms, according to the ministry.
The move comes as South Korea is struggling to revive its economy that is grappling with slowing exports, weak domestic demand and trade frictions between the United States and China, as well as Japan's trade restrictions against South Korea.
The ministry also said it is pushing to increase combined investments by public companies to more than 54 trillion won this year.
Earlier this month, Korea Electric Power Corp., South Korea's state utility company, and other public firms said they will make 54 trillion won in investments this year, up from its earlier pledged 53 trillion won.
Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, marking the worst performance since the 2008-09 global financial crisis. In the second quarter of the year, the economy rebounded by growing 1.1 percent on-quarter.
The Bank of Korea slashed its economic growth outlook this year to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent, citing increased uncertainty. The finance ministry also trimmed its growth estimate for the year by 0.2 percentage point to a range of between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent.
Also Friday, the ministry said the government spent 10.6 trillion won in the first seven months of the year on job creation, 700 billion won more than the planned outlay.
South Korea's jobless rate rose to 4 percent in June, the highest level for any June since 1999. The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- rose 10.4 percent in June from 9 percent tallied a year earlier.
