Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 August 30, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 24 -- N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea

25 -- N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher

26 -- Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential

27 -- Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall

29 -- N.K. holds parliamentary meeting, amends constitution to consolidate leader Kim's power
