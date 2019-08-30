Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Trump says U.S. has really good relations with N. Korea: report
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said his country has a really good relationship with North Korea, foreign media reported, after Pyongyang fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday.
"Kim Jong-un has been pretty straight with me," Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying at the White House on Friday (Washington time) after the launch of the projectiles, which marked the seventh such event since late July.
"He likes testing missiles, but we never restricted short-range missiles. We'll see what happens," he said, according to the Associated Press.
------------
Pro-N.K. paper says security issues should be discussed at working-level nuclear talks
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper said Saturday that the United States should be ready to discuss security issues at the working-level nuclear talks to resume their negotiations, blaming Washington for the delay of the promised resumption of talks.
The article from the Japan-based Choson Sinbo was released as North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day, ratcheting up tensions even after the end of a joint military exercise between the South and the U.S. It marked the North's seventh such launch since late July.
"The working-level negotiations agreed at Panmunjom can take place when the U.S. negotiations team is prepared with finding a constructive solution to meet each other's interest by dealing with the North Korea and the U.S.' mutual security issues," it said.
------------
Trump, Australian PM discuss N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea during a meeting in France this week, the White House said Monday.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, on Sunday and held talks on a wide range of issues, including Morrison's upcoming state visit to the United States, the White House said in a statement.
"The President and Prime Minister discussed shared diplomatic and security challenges, including joint efforts to denuclearize the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and to counter Iran's malign behavior," it said.
------------
Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump again touted North Korea's "tremendous" economic potential on Monday, indicating his commitment to continuing denuclearization talks with the regime.
"I think North Korea has tremendous economic potential. I think Kim Jong-un sees that," Trump said in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.
Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal.
------------
Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall
WASHINGTON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited North Korea's "rogue" behavior on Tuesday as negotiations on dismantling the country's nuclear weapons program have continued to stall.
In a speech to American veterans, the top U.S. diplomat touted the values of "Americanism" and how it means telling the "truth" about the challenges the nation faces.
"This administration did not pretend that the Islamic Republic of Iran was a responsible actor in the Middle East. We called out China's bad behavior on trade and on national security. We recognized that North Korea's rogue behavior could not be ignored," Pompeo said at the National Convention of the American Legion in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(END)
