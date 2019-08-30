DRAM prices stay steady after 8 months of decline
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Prices of major DRAM products remained unchanged this month, taking a break after a months-long slump amid weak demand and high inventory levels, industry data showed Friday.
The average price of 8-gigabit DDR4 DRAM, a benchmark price for the category, stood at US$2.94 earlier in the day, the same as a month earlier, according to the data compiled by market researcher DRAMeXchange.
The product's prices kept sliding in the first seven months of this year, nosediving 59.5 percent, but the downward spiral took a pause in August.
Although Japan's export controls on South Korea briefly pushed up spot prices of DRAM in July, they didn't affect South Korean chip makers' supplies and their contract prices, DRAMeXchange said.
A spot price is the current price traded in the market, while contract prices are negotiated as monthly or quarterly deals, creating price gaps between the two.
The market researcher expected the DRAM market to again be downbeat in September due to high levels of chip inventory by major suppliers.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
