IlyangPharm 20,500 UP 300

DaeduckElec 9,430 UP 140

MERITZ SECU 4,755 UP 60

HtlShilla 78,800 DN 800

Hanmi Science 40,900 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 89,100 UP 2,400

Hanssem 60,400 0

KSOE 110,000 UP 4,500

Hanwha Chem 17,300 UP 550

OCI 66,400 UP 1,500

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,950 UP 1,050

KorZinc 435,000 UP 500

SamsungHvyInd 7,750 UP 630

SYC 50,100 0

HyundaiMipoDock 41,250 UP 1,100

IS DONGSEO 30,150 UP 950

S-Oil 96,700 UP 5,800

LG Innotek 98,500 UP 3,200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAI WIA 43,150 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 70,300 UP 700

Mobis 248,500 UP 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,900 DN 100

HDC HOLDINGS 12,650 UP 500

S-1 101,000 UP 500

Hanchem 78,600 DN 700

DWS 38,550 UP 300

UNID 45,500 UP 400

KEPCO 25,550 UP 150

SamsungSecu 35,300 UP 1,150

SKTelecom 239,500 DN 500

S&T MOTIV 52,300 0

HyundaiElev 78,700 UP 1,400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,300 UP 1,500

Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 350

SK 200,000 UP 5,000

DAEKYO 6,100 DN 40

GKL 19,300 UP 50

Handsome 29,450 UP 100

WJ COWAY 84,200 UP 1,900

(MORE)