KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 20,500 UP 300
DaeduckElec 9,430 UP 140
MERITZ SECU 4,755 UP 60
HtlShilla 78,800 DN 800
Hanmi Science 40,900 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 89,100 UP 2,400
Hanssem 60,400 0
KSOE 110,000 UP 4,500
Hanwha Chem 17,300 UP 550
OCI 66,400 UP 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,950 UP 1,050
KorZinc 435,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,750 UP 630
SYC 50,100 0
HyundaiMipoDock 41,250 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 30,150 UP 950
S-Oil 96,700 UP 5,800
LG Innotek 98,500 UP 3,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 43,150 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 70,300 UP 700
Mobis 248,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,900 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,650 UP 500
S-1 101,000 UP 500
Hanchem 78,600 DN 700
DWS 38,550 UP 300
UNID 45,500 UP 400
KEPCO 25,550 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,300 UP 1,150
SKTelecom 239,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 52,300 0
HyundaiElev 78,700 UP 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,300 UP 1,500
Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 350
SK 200,000 UP 5,000
DAEKYO 6,100 DN 40
GKL 19,300 UP 50
Handsome 29,450 UP 100
WJ COWAY 84,200 UP 1,900
