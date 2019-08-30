KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 500
IBK 12,400 UP 350
KorElecTerm 46,550 UP 1,650
NamhaeChem 8,840 UP 80
DONGSUH 18,000 DN 100
BGF 5,750 UP 80
SamsungEng 15,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 86,400 DN 1,200
PanOcean 4,860 UP 230
SAMSUNG CARD 33,150 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 26,400 UP 800
KT 27,000 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185500 UP7500
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 UP 1,700
KT&G 102,000 DN 1,500
DHICO 5,980 UP 150
LG Display 13,950 UP 850
Kangwonland 28,250 DN 50
NAVER 146,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 134,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 537,000 UP 3,000
DSME 27,300 UP 1,300
DSINFRA 6,180 UP 150
DWEC 4,180 UP 145
Donga ST 85,200 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 228,500 UP 6,000
DongwonF&B 218,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 31,650 DN 300
LGH&H 1,179,000 UP 24,000
LGCHEM 330,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 17,800 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,100 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,550 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,150 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 61,300 UP 1,500
Celltrion 157,000 0
Huchems 21,300 UP 250
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,000 UP 2,600
