Seoul stocks sharply up on U.S.-China talk hopes, won advances
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks spiked by almost 2 percent Friday as investor sentiment turned positive amid hopes for U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won sharply advanced against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 34.38 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at 1,967.79. Trade volume was moderate at 302 million shares worth 4.18 trillion won (US$3.5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 695 to 135.
The KOSPI opened higher tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and extended gains on expectations that the world's two biggest economies may report progress in trade talks Thursday (U.S. time).
U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier the two sides would hold talks, while China's commerce ministry said it would hold off on a tit-for-tat retaliation against the latest U.S. tariffs.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 368 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 372 billion won.
On top of trade talks hopes, the Bank of Korea's decision Friday to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.5 percent met market expectations, delivering little impact on the stock market, analysts said.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Friday there won't likely to be massive capital outflows from Korea as the country's economic fundamentals remain solid enough to combat external uncertainties.
"It also appears to have given a temporary relief to investors," June Choi, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp., said.
Tech, auto and steel stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.4 percent to 44,000 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumping 5.6 percent to 77,400 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbing 1.6 percent to 128,500 won and leading steelmaker POSCO gaining 3.2 percent to 211,000 won.
Defensive stocks were among decliners. No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom fell 0.2 percent to 239,500 won, and dominant tobacco company KT&G declined 1.5 percent to 102,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,211.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.2 won from the previous session's close.
