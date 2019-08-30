S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 30, 2019
All Headlines 16:38 August 30, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.122 1.115 -5.4
3-year TB 1.168 1.167 -1.3
10-year TB 1.276 1.248 +8.6
2-year MSB 1.212 1.199 +3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.693 1.691 +0.2
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
