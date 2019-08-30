POSCO workers reach tentative wage deal
All Headlines 17:10 August 30, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) – POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, said Friday it has reached a tentative wage and collective bargaining agreement with its labor union.
POSCO said the union is set to vote on Sept. 9 on whether to accept the agreement. POSCO and its labor union began this year's collective bargaining in May.
POSCO, founded in 1968, had its first union in the late 1980s, with its membership peaking at more than 18,000.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
3
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to share intelligence on N.K. launches with Japan upon Tokyo's request: JCS
-
1
U.S. flies spy plane over Seoul
-
2
Slugger goes from hitting homers to missing everything
-
3
Moon resumes overtures to Japan, hopes for N.K. leader's participation in ASEAN summit
-
4
(3rd LD) Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea amends constitution to cement Kim's grip on power