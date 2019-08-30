Moon appoints new agriculture minister
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in formally appointed veteran bureaucrat Kim Hyeon-soo as the new agriculture minister Friday, the presidential office said.
Kim, 58, a former vice agriculture minister, will assume the post Saturday to replace incumbent Lee Gae-ho. He is the first to be appointed among seven minister-level nominees tapped by Moon on Aug. 9 and subject to confirmation hearings.
Kim went through a confirmation hearing Thursday at the National Assembly's agricultural and fisheries committee. In its hearing report, the panel recognized his ability to lead the agricultural administration based on his 32 years of experience in the field.
(END)
