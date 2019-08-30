Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. sanctions 3 shipping firms over illicit N.K. activity

All Headlines 23:09 August 30, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday sanctioned three shipping firms for allegedly engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers to North Korea.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measures on its website, adding that the companies are based in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The department also sanctioned two individuals in Taiwan for engaging in related activity.

