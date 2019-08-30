(LEAD) U.S. sanctions 3 shipping firms over illicit N.K. activity
(ATTN: UPDATES with details, background from 3rd para; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday sanctioned three shipping firms for allegedly engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers to North Korea.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measures on its website, adding that the companies are based in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
The department also sanctioned two Taiwanese individuals and designated a Panama-flagged vessel as blocked property for engaging in related activity.
"Shipping companies trading with North Korea are exposing themselves to significant sanctions risk, despite the deceptive practices they try to employ," Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker said in a statement.
"Treasury will implement and enforce existing U.S. and U.N. sanctions on individuals, entities and vessels involved in illicit ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean flagged vessels," she added.
North Korea is under a wide array of international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, including a U.N.-imposed cap on imports of refined petroleum products.
The regime has been accused of conducting illicit ship-to-ship transfers at sea to evade such restrictions.
The U.S. has vowed to continue sanctions against the North until the regime dismantles its nuclear program, and the latest action comes as denuclearization negotiations between the sides have stalled.
The new measure freezes the property and interests of the designated individuals and entities in the U.S. and bans their financial transactions with American citizens.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
