Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:31 August 31, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/19 Cloudy 0

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0

Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 28/23 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/19 Sunny 20

Busan 28/21 Cloudy 20

