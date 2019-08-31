Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:31 August 31, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/19 Cloudy 0
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0
Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 28/23 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/19 Sunny 20
Busan 28/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
