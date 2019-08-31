(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 31)

But the appeals court acknowledged that Lee gave only 3.6 billion won in bribes to Choi, dismissing many of the bribery charges against him. It also set him free by reducing the term to two and a half years, suspended for four years. However, the Supreme Court found Lee guilty of offering an additional 5 billion won in bribes to Choi. The sum included 3.4 billion won spent on horses for Choi's daughter for equestrian training. The remaining money was 1.6 billion won Samsung donated to a sports foundation that Choi controlled.