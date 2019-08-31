Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party attacks chief prosecutor over probe into Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Unclear prospect of confirmation hearing for Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cho Kuk may take office before Chuseok holiday despite controversy (Donga llbo)

-- Presidential office to demand early return of USFK military bases (Segye Times)

-- Presidential office pressures on prosecution's probe into Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential office to demand early return of USFK military bases (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung misinterprets top court's ruling on Lee Jae-yong (Hankyoreh)

-- After 10 months of discussions, committee fails to come up with unified pension fund reform plan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Committee fails to comes up with unified pension fund reform plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National pension fund reform efforts fail to make progress (Korea Economic Daily)

