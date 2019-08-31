Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party attacks chief prosecutor over probe into Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Unclear prospect of confirmation hearing for Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk may take office before Chuseok holiday despite controversy (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential office to demand early return of USFK military bases (Segye Times)
-- Presidential office pressures on prosecution's probe into Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office to demand early return of USFK military bases (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung misinterprets top court's ruling on Lee Jae-yong (Hankyoreh)
-- After 10 months of discussions, committee fails to come up with unified pension fund reform plan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Committee fails to comes up with unified pension fund reform plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National pension fund reform efforts fail to make progress (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- After months of delay, Galaxy Fold arrives Friday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon invites N. Korean leader to ASEAN summit (Korea Times)
