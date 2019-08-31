N. Korean leader visits resort construction site
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a resort construction site, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday, making his first open field guidance trip in four months.
Kim visited Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, located north of the capital city, Pyongyang, with senior party officials, including Kim's key aide, Choe Ryong-hae, and the leader's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
It was the first time in four months that state media reported a field guidance trip by Kim, after his visit to a department store. In his fourth visit to the resort since August 2018, Kim said the resort should start operation in December to offer "recreation and medical treatment" to visitors.
The report came a week after the North said it tested a "new" super-large multiple rocket launch system under the guidance of the leader.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
-
1
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
3
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
5
(LEAD) Police launch probe as video shows man allegedly beating Japanese woman on street
-
1
Moon resumes overtures to Japan, hopes for N.K. leader's participation in ASEAN summit
-
2
In NSC session, Cheong Wa Dae decides to seek early return of USFK bases
-
3
(LEAD) Pompeo calls out N.K. over forced disappearances
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Seoul
-
5
U.S. again flies spy plane over S. Korean capital area