Lawmakers call for Japan to end export curbs against Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean lawmakers visited the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo on Saturday and urged Japan to promptly end its trade restrictions against the Asian neighbor.
Three lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, along with three other independent legislators, claimed Japan should make sincere efforts to settle historical feuds stemming from its 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
The lawmakers also condemned Japan for making territorial claims on the easternmost islets.
The visit came after Japan declared a trade war against South Korea starting in July, curbing exports of industrial materials vital for the chip and display industry.
More recently, Japan removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners, claiming its Asian neighbor operates a lax export control system on sensitive items.
Seoul, however, views Japan's export curbs as retaliation against last year's court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
3
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
5
(2nd LD) Police launch probe as video shows man allegedly beating Japanese woman on street
-
1
In NSC session, Cheong Wa Dae decides to seek early return of USFK bases
-
2
(LEAD) Pompeo calls out N.K. over forced disappearances
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 shipping firms over illicit N.K. activity
-
4
Moon distributes puppies of Pungsan dogs gifted by N.K. leader
-
5
(LEAd) Senior NK diplomat says expectations for talks with U.S. 'disappearing'