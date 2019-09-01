(LEAD) Korea's exports down for 9th straight month on trade feud, chips
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports plunged 13.6 percent in August from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to a ninth consecutive month, data showed Sunday, due to the protracted trade row between the world's top two economies and a prolonged drop in chip prices
Outbound shipments came to US$44.2 billion last month, compared with the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 4.2 percent on-year last month to $42.4 billion, the ministry added.
The country's trade surplus came to $1.72 billion in August, marking 91 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
Amid the escalating trade row between the United States and China -- its top two trading partners -- South Korea's exports to China decreased 21.3 percent on-year last month, with those to the U.S. also dropping 6.7 percent, the data showed.
The decline was also in part due to a base effect as South Korea posted the third-highest monthly exports of chips in August 2018, the ministry added.
Exports of chips nosedived 30.7 percent in August from a year earlier, and outbound shipments of petrochemical products also sank 19.2 percent, according to the ministry.
Shipments of automobiles, on the other hand, advanced 4.6 percent over the cited period, marking the fifth consecutive month of on-year growth.
Following the efforts to diversify its export portfolio, outbound shipments to Southeast Asia edged up 1.9 percent, it added.
Exports to Japan, meanwhile, fell 6.2 percent on-year in August amid the growing trade row between the two Asian neighbors, having a limited impact on the overall outbound shipments.
Tokyo implemented export restrictions against Seoul in July, which came in response to Seoul's Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms from last year over wartime forced labor.
