Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:23 September 01, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 20

Incheon 28/21 Sunny 20

Suwon 28/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/19 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 20

Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 20

Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 80

Jeju 26/22 Rain 70

Daegu 28/20 Sunny 60

Busan 26/23 Sunny 70

