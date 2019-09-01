Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:23 September 01, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Sunny 20
Incheon 28/21 Sunny 20
Suwon 28/19 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 28/19 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 20
Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 20
Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 80
Jeju 26/22 Rain 70
Daegu 28/20 Sunny 60
Busan 26/23 Sunny 70
