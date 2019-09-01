Foreigners sell 2.29 tln won of S. Korean stocks in Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors offloaded a net 2.29 trillion won (US$1.89 billion) worth of shares on the main KOSPI market in August, data showed Sunday.
According to the Korea Exchange (KRX), the total is the second largest net selling this year since May, when overseas investors sold off 3.5 trillion won in shares traded on the key bourse.
By company, foreign investors sold the largest amount of shares issued by Samsung Electronics Co. last month, the KRX said. The tech giant made up 52.1 percent of all shares, or 1.19 trillion won, sold by foreigners last month.
In contrast, offshore investors scooped up shares of Kakao Corp., the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, KakaoTalk, and battery maker Samsung SDI Co., it said.
