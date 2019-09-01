S. Korea's real per-capita national debt to reach 7.67 mln won in 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are expected to owe 7.67 million won (US$6,340) per person next year as the amount of deficit-covering bonds is expected to rise sharply under the government's massive expansionary budget proposal, government data showed Sunday.
Last week, the government unveiled a record 513.5 trillion-won budget for 2020 to boost the slowing economy beset by a deepening U.S.-China trade row and more recently its own with Japan. That represents a 9.3-percent hike from 2019.
Under the proposal, the government plans to issue an additional 60.2 trillion won worth of deficit-covering debts next year, which would bring the total amount of such bonds to 397 trillion won from this year's 336.8 trillion won.
The total amount translates into 7.67 million won per person in a nation of 51.7 million people. That represents a 17.7-percent rise from this year's 6.51 million won, the fastest pace since 2015 when the per-capita national debt rose 19.1 percent from the previous year.
