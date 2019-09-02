Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for college entrance system review regarding controversy surrounding Cho Kuk's daughter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'College entrance system review is required, beyond controversy over Cho Kuk' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Son of professor who credited Cho Kuk's daughter as 1st writer had internship at SNU (Donga llbo)
-- Moon calls for review of college entrance system, hinting at appointment of Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Protest march during day, violence at night; Hong Kong in chaos (Segye Times)
-- Economy, weighed down by politics, relies only on gold, dollars (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Beyond controversy over Cho Kuk's family, review of unfair college entrance system is required' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Confirmation hearing on Cho Kuk on verge of collapse, National Assembly also to be crippled (Hankyoreh)
-- Parents' influence ruins fairness of college entrance system (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Struggling Busan port: Both products, passengers tumble (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- College instructors work at convenience stores rather than giving lectures (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Blame game between U.S., Korea adds to nuke talks uncertainty (Korea Herald)
-- 'Japan should swiftly restore ties with S. Korea' (Korea Times)
-- CFC's transfer to Pyeongtaek is set for 2021 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Ethiopia to create ministerial joint committee for broader cooperation
-
5
S. Korea to expand financial support for firms hit by Japan's export curbs
-
1
(LEAD) Moon leaves for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
-
2
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
3
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
4
Moon set for trips to Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
-
5
More Korean War remains discovered this year: ministry