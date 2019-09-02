Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 2

All Headlines 08:58 September 02, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea, Thailand to hold summit on high-tech industry cooperation

-- Follow-up on corruption allegations involving justice minister nominee

-- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's trip to N. Korea

Economy & Finance

-- (News Focus) S. Korean tech titans to show off premium TVs, smartphones at IFA

-- Automakers' sales tally for August
(END)

