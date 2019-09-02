Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 2
General
-- S. Korea, Thailand to hold summit on high-tech industry cooperation
-- Follow-up on corruption allegations involving justice minister nominee
-- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's trip to N. Korea
Economy & Finance
-- (News Focus) S. Korean tech titans to show off premium TVs, smartphones at IFA
-- Automakers' sales tally for August
1
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
1
(LEAD) Moon leaves for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
2
3
4
More Korean War remains discovered this year: ministry
5
N. Korea's FM unlikely to attend U.N. General Assembly