N.K. leader desires stronger ties with Vietnam
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has voiced hope for stronger ties with Vietnam in a message to mark a national holiday of the Southeast Asian country, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.
Kim expressed "belief that the friendly and cooperative ties between our two parties and countries with a long history and tradition would as ever grow stronger," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
In the message, Kim cited his first state visit to Vietnam in March, which he said provided an "important occasion" in strengthening and developing bilateral ties and friendship, the KCNA said.
In late February, Kim visited Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. During the trip, Kim also held meetings with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong and other top officials, and expressed hope for stepped-up cooperation and exchanges with Vietnam in all areas.
In June, the KCNA reported on the arrival of food assistance from Vietnam without providing other details.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
(LEAD) Moon leaves for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
-
2
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
3
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
4
More Korean War remains discovered this year: ministry
-
5
CFC to complete relocation outside Seoul by 2021: officials