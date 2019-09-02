LG to launch AI-equipped washers in 30 nations this year
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will launch front-loading washers equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) in 30 nations within this year to target the premium segment.
The smart home appliance, which has been launched in eight European nations, will come into other markets, including the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland, according to the Korean home appliances maker.
LG said the AI-equipped washer can alert users to issues and offer useful tips and solutions to maximize performance and product life span. It is powered by a direct drive motor, which is directly connected to the drum to use less energy and reduce noise,
The company will display the product during an IFA technology show in Berlin, which runs from Friday to Sept. 11.
LG plans to debut "Proactive Customer Care" during the upcoming tech show, which features AI monitoring compatible appliances for potential problems like abnormal temperature and air flow.
The firm said it will roll out the AI care service on new front-loading washers and bottom-freezer refrigerators in Europe first, and bring them to North America and Asia next year.
