Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 September 02, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 20
Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/21 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/18 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 29/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 25/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 25/20 Rain 60
Jeju 27/23 Rain 30
Daegu 24/20 Rain 70
Busan 24/21 Rain 70
(END)
