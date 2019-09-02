Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 September 02, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 20

Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 25/20 Rain 60

Jeju 27/23 Rain 30

Daegu 24/20 Rain 70

Busan 24/21 Rain 70
(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!