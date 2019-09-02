Today in Korean history
Sept. 3
1948 -- The U.S. military in South Korea hands over police authority to the South Korean government.
1988 -- The government announces its plan to open up information on communist countries, including North Korea, to the public.
1997 -- A Vietnamese passenger jet crashes near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, killing 65 people, including 21 South Korean passengers.
2001 -- The National Assembly approves a motion to dismiss Unification Minister Lim Dong-won.
2002 -- A group of 16 North Korean defectors enters a residential facility for German diplomats in Beijing and requests asylum.
2005 -- The North Korean Red Cross sends a letter of condolence to its U.S. counterpart for the victims of Hurricane Katrina.
2013 -- Retired NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea on his second trip to the communist nation to visit his "friend," North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
2017 -- North Korea stages its sixth and most powerful nuclear test so far at its only known nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, prompting strong reactions from South Korea and its allies. Later, the North claimed to have successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang has since dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test site under a denuclearization deal reached by its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in their historic summit held in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
