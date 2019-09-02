The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:02 September 02, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.48 1.47
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.41 1.40
12-M 1.37 1.37
(END)
