China's top diplomat set to visit N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was set to visit Pyongyang on Monday for talks with his North Korean counterpart amid speculation that the two sides could discuss a possible visit to Beijing by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
On Friday, Beijing's foreign ministry said Wang will leave China on Monday for a three-day visit, without giving further details on his trip. The North's Korean Central News Agency also reported Saturday that Wang will "soon visit" the North at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.
Wang's visit comes as North Korea has been ramping up criticism of the United States amid a prolonged impasse in their nuclear talks. On Saturday, Pyongyang's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said expectations for talks with the U.S. are fading away.
A source in Beijing earlier said Wang could meet with Kim during his stay in Pyongyang, adding that the North Korean leader could also visit China in return for Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Pyongyang in June. Kim has visited China four times since March last year for talks with Xi.
North Korea and China have been boasting of their strong relations following Xi's June trip, which marked the first visit by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.
